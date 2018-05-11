

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices were holding at 4-year highs Friday morning.



Reports suggest Saudi Arabia may end their supply quota plan with fellow OPEC members and Russia in the wake of the Iran sanctions issue.



Supply disruptions from Iran could result in another significant jump in oil prices, to the benefit of the booming U.S. shale oil industry.



Baker Hughes releases its weekly rig count figures this afternoon. The rig count has been rising steadly in 2018, with no real end in sight.



WTI light sweet oil was flat at $71.50 a barrel, while London's Brent crude held $77.



Bank of America said Brent crude is heading for $100 next year.



'We also introduce a 2Q $90/bbl Brent price target for 2019 and see a risk of $100/bbl oil next year, although we are concerned that these market dynamics could unfold over a shorter timeframe,' BoA said.



