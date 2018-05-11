The "Rigid Bulk Packaging Market in Europe 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The rigid bulk packaging market in Europe will post a revenue of close to USD 10 billion by 2022.
Rigid Bulk Packaging Market in Europe 2018-2022 has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Rigid bulk packaging involves the packaging of products from various end-users in large rigid packaging options such as drums, pails, intermediate bulk containers, and others for logistics activities such as warehousing and transport.
One trend in the market is rising free trade agreements in Europe. The volume of imports and exports of wine in Europe will continue to increase due to the rising free trade agreements between European countries and developing countries. These agreements encourage European manufacturers to enter other developing and developed countries and boost the business prospects of rigid bulk packaging vendors in Europe.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing wine production and consumption in Europe. Europe is the world largest wine manufacturer and exporter. In 2016, Italy, France, and Spain accounted for more than 50% of the global wine manufacturing market.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fluctuating raw material prices such as plastic, paper, board, and steel. The cost of these raw materials is one of the vital factors that determine the cost of the end-products.
Key vendors
- Berry Global
- Brambles
- Greif
- Sonoco Products
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Drums Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Pails Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Rising free trade agreements in Europe
- Growing demand for customization
- Innovations in rigid bulk packaging
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fplsnz/europe_rigid_bulk?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180511005298/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Packaging