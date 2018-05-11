Referring to the bulletin from Nederman Holding AB's annual general meeting, held on April 19, 2018, and the press release published by the company on May 9, 2018, Nederman Holding AB will carry out a stock split in relations 3:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 16, 2018. The order book will not change. Short name: NMAN Terms: Split: 3:1 Current ISIN: SE0002000083 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 15, 2018 New ISIN code: SE0011204510 First day of trading with new ISIN code: May 16, 2018 For further information about the split, please contact Nederman Holding Aktiebolag and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB.