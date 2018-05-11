

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Import prices in the U.S. increased by less than expected in the month of April, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Friday, although the report also showed stronger than expected export price growth.



The Labor Department said import prices rose by 0.3 percent in April after edging down by a revised 0.2 percent in March.



Economists had expected import prices to climb by 0.5 percent compared to the unchanged reading originally reported for the previous month.



Meanwhile, the report said export prices increased by 0.6 percent in April after rising by 0.3 percent in March. Export prices had been expected to rise by another 0.3 percent.



