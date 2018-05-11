Appian Corporation: Appian Named A Visionary in Gartner's 2018 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service

RESTON, Va., May 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) today announced it has been named a Visionary by Gartner in its 2018 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service. The report evaluates vendors in the enterprise high-productivity application platform as a service (hpaPaaS) market and their product offerings.

The report noted: "High-productivity application platform as a service continues to increase its footprint across enterprise IT as businesses juggle the demand for applications, digital business requirements and skill set challenges."

The report also defined hpaPaaS as that which, "provides rapid application development (RAD) features for development, deployment and execution - in the cloud."

"In today's landscape, enterprises are under more pressure than ever to transform operations and customer experiences through custom software," said Malcolm Ross, Vice President of Product Marketing at Appian. "Low-code platforms amplify the productivity of software developers to meet the growing business demand. With Appian, business and IT can work collaboratively to build new software solutions, enhance legacy applications already in place, and continuously transform digital business operations. We are pleased to be recognized by Gartner, which we feel further validates the value we bring to the market."

To view a complimentary copy of the report, click HERE (https://www.appian.com/resources/gartner-magic-quadrant-for-enterprise-high-productivity-application-platform-as-a-service-2018/).

Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service," Paul Vincent, Van L. Baker, et al., 26 April 2018.

About Appian

Appian provides a leading low-code software development platform that enables organizations to rapidly develop powerful and unique applications. The applications created on Appian's platform help companies drive digital transformation and competitive differentiation. For more information, visit www.appian.com (https://www.appian.com/).

