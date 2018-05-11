

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were slightly higher Friday morning after a rally in the previous sessions.



Gold, which has traded in a relatively narrow range between $1300-$1350 this year, jumped to a 2-week high in the previous session.



Yesterday's tame U.S. consumer price inflation data suggested the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates only twice more this year.



Meanwhile, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard hinted that the Fed should be careful not raise interest rates too quickly, as households are now on the same footing as employers for the first time in years.



'This is an appropriate situation that the Fed should not disturb,' Bullard



June gold was up $3 at $1325 an ounce this monning.



In economic news, U.S. import prices rose 0.3 percent in May.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX