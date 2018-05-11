Leisure, retail and care market services firm Christie Group announced on Friday that Victoria Muir has been appointed as an independent non-executive director effective 14 May. Muir has over 20 years of experience in financial services, specialising in asset management and inter-dealer broking, and has worked with a wide range of products, services and assets. She has held a number of executive positions, most notably with Royal London Asset Management Ltd and some of its partner companies, ...

