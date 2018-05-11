Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2018) - Santé Veritas Holdings (CSE: SV) is one of the latest new listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange, having previously traded as Marchwell Ventures on the TSX Venture Exchange. The company has an aggressive strategy to build one of North America's largest integrated cannabis business platforms, with an intention to combine key elements of the cannabis ecosystem, including cultivation, extracted products, dispensaries, and online distribution.

The company's subsidiary Santé Veritas Therapeutics Inc. ("SVT") is at the final stage of obtaining a cultivation licence under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (the "ACMPR") for its project, located in Powell River, British Columbia, on a waterfront site that was formerly part of Catalyst Paper's operations.

Health Canada recently issued SVT a "confirmation of readiness" for a licence under the ACMPR, confirming its initial annual cultivation request of 2,835,000 grams of cannabis flower. SVT is currently completing the buildout of Phase I of its cannabis products cultivation platform, comprising more than 40,000 square feet of combined indoor cultivation and administrative facilities.

The adjacent Catalyst Paper mill complex, within which the company's current facility is located, offers almost 1 million total square feet of expansion potential, coupled with a sophisticated power grid, and other world class infrastructure. It plans to start Phases II and III of a larger buildout this summer, completion of which would add approximately 100,000 square feet of additional productive capacity. The company anticipates receipt of Licensed Producer status later in 2018.

Concurrently, this summer the company intends to make an application for a licence under the ACMPR in respect of operations in New Brunswick, where Santé Veritas has secured an option on favourable real estate and has secured municipal support for a substantial cultivation and extraction operation. The company will also be a title sponsor at the World Cannabis Congress in St. John, New Brunswick this coming June.

Management is aggressively seeking synergistic opportunities and welcomes all proper inquiries from qualified parties.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.SVHcanada.com, or contact investor relations at ir@SVHcanada.com,

