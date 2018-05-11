Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2018) - One World Lithium Inc. (CSE: OWLI) ("OWL") (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has granted incentive stock options to a consultant of the Company to purchase up to 500,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.15 per common share. The stock options are exercisable on or before February 15, 2019 with 100,000 vesting on June 15, 2018, another 200,000 vesting on September 15, 2018 and the balance vesting on October 15, 2018.

About One World Lithium Inc.

One World Lithium Inc. is an exploration Company with its primary focus on exploring and developing lithium projects of merit. It has an option to acquire up to a 90% working interest in the 75,400 hectares (290 square miles or 754 square kilometers), which covers a salar located in Baja California, Mexico. The company intends to list on the OTC QX board.

For further information please visit www.oneworldlithium.com or email info@oneworldlithium.ca

On behalf of the Board of Directors of One World Lithium Inc.,

"Douglas Fulcher"

Douglas Fulcher, CEO and President

