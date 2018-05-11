New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2018) - NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "Telecommunications Companies Modernize, Diversify in Face of Competition," featuring Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: HMMR).

Hammer recently formed a new business unit, Hammer Sphere, under the Hammer Communications umbrella. This unit will have responsibility for the company's expanded IaaS cloud services that will enable its clients to host their products via the company's leading-edge server infrastructure, fiber network and data center. Hammer Sphere will provide a robust and modern server infrastructure, fiber network architecture and data center that enable efficient hosting and fast delivery of clients' products. Its range of services will enable client companies to eliminate the extensive costs associated with the establishment and maintenance of a corporate data center, while harvesting the benefits of cloud-based services. All these initiatives indicate Hammer Communications' commitment to deploying strategies to provide modern and cutting-edge telecommunications solutions that will enable it to grow and prosper. The company is ably supported in its endeavors by a seasoned leadership team with extensive experience and understanding of the telecommunications industry, including sales, marketing, engineering, construction and business development.

About Hammer Fiber

Hammer Fiber Optic Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: HMMR) is a telecommunications company investing in the future of wireless technology whose holdings include Hammer Fiber Optic Investments, Ltd. D/B/A Hammer Communications, a New Jersey-based Internet Service Provider (ISP) that offers internet, voice, video and data services in New Jersey, as well as carrier services in Philadelphia and New York. Hammer Fiber serves residential and small business markets with high capacity broadband, voice and video through both direct fiber as well as its wireless fiber platform, Hammer Wireless AIR technology. For more information, visit the company's website at www.HammerComm.com

