Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest customer analytics study on the personal care products industry. A renowned personal care products manufacturer wanted to find the customers who are at the risk of churn and take effective actions to retain them.

According to the customer analytics experts at Quantzig,"The prevalence of international brands and the influence of rapid urbanization help in the growth of the personal care products."

In the past few years, the market for personal care products has become varied, due to the entrance of innovative and new appliances and the rising disposable income among the consumers. With the increasing demand for luxury care products, businesses in the retail industry are concentrating on developing innovative products to cater to the wide array of demands. Added facets that help in the development of the personal care products include the incidence of international brands and the effect of rapid urbanization.

The customer analytics solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to target specific customers with highly relevant offers and understand the buying choices of the customers. The client was able to understand the modern retail industry trends and participate with customers through the right message, right channel, and at the right time.

This customer analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Map the customer journey, engage customers, and deepen their loyalty

Measure customer sentiment and maximize their customer value

This customer analytics solution offered predictive insights on:

Knowing the latest retail industry trends

Understanding of the consumer goods industry to drive sales and marketing decisions

https://www.quantzig.com/content/personal-care-products-customer-analytics

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

