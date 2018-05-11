sprite-preloader
Panther Metals PLC - Result of General Meeting

London, May 11

PANTHER METALS PLC
("Company")

11 May 2018

Result of General Meeting

The Company is pleased to announce that at the General Meeting of the Company held today at Peterhouse Capital Limited, third floor, New Liverpool House, 15 Eldon Street, EC2M 7LD, all resolutions proposed were duly passed by shareholders.

Mitchell Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Panther Metals commented: "I would like to thank shareholders for their support at today's General Meeting which places the Company in the position to undertake share based acquisitions.

The team is working very proactively on commercial deals and the Company is in advanced discussions at present. I look forward to providing further updates to shareholders in the near future."

A copy of the General Meeting notice is available at:

http://library.isdx.com/infostore//Company-Accounts/LondonNusantara/GM%20Notice%20Final.pdf

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

The Company
PANTHER METALS PLC
Darren Hazelwood, Non-Executive Director
Mitchell Smith, Chief Executive Officer

+ 44 (0)7971 957 685
+ 1 (604) 209 6678
NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser
PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED
Mark Anwyl
Guy Miller



+44 (0) 7469 0930

© 2018 PR Newswire