

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GameStop Corp. (GME) said that it has appointed Daniel DeMatteo as interim chief executive officer following the resignation of Michael Mauler for personal reasons, effective immediately.



DeMatteo, one of the company's co-founders, will continue to serve as executive chairman and director. In the past, Mr. DeMatteo has served as the company's chief executive officer and in a variety of board and executive roles since November 1996.



Robert Lloyd has been with GameStop since 1996 and has held various financial and leadership roles of increasing responsibility prior to being named chief financial officer in 2010.



