Sampo Oyj: Björn Wahlroos rearranges his holdings in Sampo, no change in the number of shares held

Björn Wahlroos rearranges his holdings in Sampo, no change in the number of shares held

Sampo's Chairman of the Board Björn Wahlroos has informed the company that Alectoris AS, a company in which he exercises controlling power, has sold 0.4 million Sampo A shares to five other companies, in which he also has controlling power.

These transactions do not change Björn Wahlroos's ownership in Sampo, which amounts to 1.5 per cent of all outstanding shares of Sampo plc.

More information on the transfers has been supplied in disclosures that have been published today in accordance with the market abuse regulation. The disclosures are available at www.sampo.com/releases (http://www.sampo.com/releases).



