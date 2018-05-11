sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Sampo Oyj: Björn Wahlroos rearranges his holdings in Sampo, no change in the number of shares held

SAMPO PLC PRESS RELEASE 11 May 2018 at 4:35 pm

Björn Wahlroos rearranges his holdings in Sampo, no change in the number of shares held

Sampo's Chairman of the Board Björn Wahlroos has informed the company that Alectoris AS, a company in which he exercises controlling power, has sold 0.4 million Sampo A shares to five other companies, in which he also has controlling power.

These transactions do not change Björn Wahlroos's ownership in Sampo, which amounts to 1.5 per cent of all outstanding shares of Sampo plc.

More information on the transfers has been supplied in disclosures that have been published today in accordance with the market abuse regulation. The disclosures are available at www.sampo.com/releases (http://www.sampo.com/releases).


SAMPO PLC

Jarmo Salonen
Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
The principal media
www.sampo.com (http://www.sampo.com/)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Sampo Oyj via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)