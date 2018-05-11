sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Magnetar Capital Partners LP - Form 8.3 - CME Group Inc.

PR Newswire

London, May 11

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Identity of the person whose positions/dealings are being disclosed:Magnetar Capital Partners LP
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient		N/A
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		CME Group Inc.
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:N/A
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:May 10, 2018
(f) Has the discloser previously disclosed, or are they today disclosing, under the Code in respect of any other party to this offer?Yes - NEX Group plc

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:USD 0.01 Class A common stock
ISIN: US12572Q1058
InterestsShort positions
Number%Number%
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:
(2) Derivatives (other than options):155,247.05%
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell:

TOTAL:		155,247.05%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open derivative or option positions, or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other executive options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant securityPurchase/saleNumber of securitiesPrice per unit

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options)

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. CFD		Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position		Number of reference securitiesPrice per unit
Ordinary sharesSwapIncreasing a long position3160.41
Ordinary sharesSwapIncreasing a long position5160.04
Ordinary sharesSwapIncreasing a long position17160.0947
Ordinary sharesSwapIncreasing a long position17160.4106
Ordinary sharesSwapIncreasing a long position21159.93
Ordinary sharesSwapIncreasing a long position24159.55
Ordinary sharesSwapIncreasing a long position46159.7289
Ordinary sharesSwapIncreasing a long position56160.0039
Ordinary sharesSwapIncreasing a long position68160.2725
Ordinary sharesSwapIncreasing a long position70160.218
Ordinary sharesSwapIncreasing a long position73159.9308
Ordinary sharesSwapIncreasing a long position73160.05
Ordinary sharesSwapIncreasing a long position76159.9668
Ordinary sharesSwapIncreasing a long position78159.9945
Ordinary sharesSwapIncreasing a long position78159.979
Ordinary sharesSwapIncreasing a long position79159.579
Ordinary sharesSwapIncreasing a long position80160.556
Ordinary sharesSwapIncreasing a long position83160.1342
Ordinary sharesSwapIncreasing a long position83159.8718
Ordinary sharesSwapIncreasing a long position85159.6258
Ordinary sharesSwapIncreasing a long position90160.1623
Ordinary sharesSwapIncreasing a long position146160.211
Ordinary sharesSwapIncreasing a long position163159.6363
Ordinary sharesSwapIncreasing a long position166160.5014
Ordinary sharesSwapIncreasing a long position169160.3647
Ordinary sharesSwapIncreasing a long position189160.3476
Ordinary sharesSwapIncreasing a long position203160.0478
Ordinary sharesSwapIncreasing a long position207160.2344
Ordinary sharesSwapIncreasing a long position222160.2118
Ordinary sharesSwapIncreasing a long position231160.3217
Ordinary sharesSwapIncreasing a long position239159.5644
Ordinary sharesSwapIncreasing a long position243159.8946
Ordinary sharesSwapIncreasing a long position245159.8909
Ordinary sharesSwapIncreasing a long position251160.415
Ordinary sharesSwapIncreasing a long position251159.5054
Ordinary sharesSwapIncreasing a long position257160.0537
Ordinary sharesSwapIncreasing a long position277159.9838
Ordinary sharesSwapIncreasing a long position366159.9946

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant securityProduct descriptione.g. call optionWriting, purchasing, selling, varying etc.Number of securities to which option relatesExercise price per unitType
e.g. American, European etc.		Expiry dateOption money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercising

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. call option		Number of securitiesExercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant securityNature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion		DetailsPrice per unit (if applicable)

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"
None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?No

Date of disclosure:May 11, 2018
Contact name:Audrey Newsom
Telephone number:847-905-4693

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel atmonitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website atwww.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk


