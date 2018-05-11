Featuring 9 Award-Winning Canadian Hedge Fund Managers Discussing "Portfolio Transformers - Looking at Hedge Funds as Substitutes and Diversifiers in an Investor Portfolio"

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2018) - An exclusive conference at which - by invitation only - accredited individual investors, investment advisors, family offices, institutional investors and hedge fund industry experts have an opportunity to hear many of Canada's brightest and best hedge fund managers discuss their views of Hedge Funds as Substitutes (same assets, different strategies) and as Diversifiers (different assets and strategies) in investors' portfolios.

WHAT:



An Exclusive Investor Conference featuring 9 Canadian hedge fund managers who won at the 2017 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards







WHEN:

Tuesday, May 15th; 1:30pm - 5:30pm

WHERE:



The Albany Club

91 King Street East

Toronto, ON

WHO:



David Burrows, Barometer Capital

(Finalist 1-year return and Finalist 5-year return, Global Macro category)

Tim Elliott, Connor Clark & Lunn

(Winner and Finalist 5-year return, Market Neutral category)

Jesse Gamble, Donville Kent Asset Management

(Finalist 5-year return, Equity Focused category)

Sean Kallir, HGC Investment Management

(Finalist 1-year return, Market Neutral category)

Jason Landau and Jessica Clark Barrow, Waratah Capital Advisors

(Winner 5-year Sharpe ratio, Finalist 1-year return and Finalist 5-year return, Market Neutral category)

Philip Mesman, Picton Mahoney Asset Management

(Winner 1-year return, Credit Focused category, and Finalist 1-year return, Credit Focused category)

Bryan Nunnelley, Crystalline Management

(Winner 1-year return, Market Neutral category)

Pierre Thauvette, Claret Asset Management

(Winner 5-year return, Managed Futures category)

Andrew Torres, Lawrence Park Asset Management

(Finalist 5-year Sharpe ratio, Credit Focused category)



CONTACTS:



Julie Makepeace

Managing Director, Alternative IQ

jmakepeace@alliancesalesandmarketing.com

416-906-3782

PHOTOS:Will be available at

http://alternativeiq.com/winners-showcase-conferences/