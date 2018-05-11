The Northern Irish water provider NI Water is on track to achieve 40% renewable energy consumption by 2021. A significant achievement, as the provider is among the largest energy consumers in the country.According to the company 24,000 solar panels will provide 4.99 MWp, enough to meet the demand of the Dunore Water Treatment Works (WTW) in South Antrim, one of Northern Ireland's largest treatment plants of the country. Ranked by energy consumption the treatment plant in question is the third largest of the country. "As the largest user of electricity in Northern Ireland, we are committed to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...