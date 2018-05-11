Enel Green Power Mexico has reached an agreement with the Federal Electricity Commission for a 10% expansion of its Villanueva and Don José solar plants, along with another wind power facility. Overall, around $97 million will be invested in the expansion.Enel Green Power Mexico has signed an agreement with Mexico's Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) to expand by 10% the capacity of its solar photovoltaic farms Villanueva (754 MW) and Don José (238 MW,) along with the Salitrillos wind farm. The expansion will add an additional 96 MW of PV generation capacity. The projects are said to be nearing ...

