Media Cybernetics Announces New Image-Pro Platform

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Media Cybernetics is announcing the release of the latest version of the Image-Pro Family of Products, Image-Pro 10 or Image-Pro.

Image-Pro offers the same functionality and quality that is synonymous with Media Cybernetics products, but with an improved interface and the ability to add modules to increase functionality of the product and APPS to simply the workflow.

At the time of launch Image-Pro will initially be offered with two modules, Capture and 3D Analysis, and Media Cybernetics is planning to release three additional modules in 2018.

"Image-Pro represents not only the next generation in software for Media Cybernetics, it also represents a paradigm shift of our organization and the methods we use to develop products for and with our customers", stated Anthony Santerelli, Director of Product Marketing.

Previously, Media Cybernetics offered three variants of the Image-Pro Premier Platform: Image-Pro Premier 2D, Image-Pro Premier 3D, and Image-Pro Insight. Image-Pro Premier and Image-Pro Premier 3D will be directly replaced with Image-Pro, while the Image-Pro Insight was discontinued on December 31, 2017. A variant of the Image-Pro 10 equivalent to the functionality of Image-Pro Insight will be available for OEM partners.

Media Cybernetics develops deconvolution and image analysis software products that simplify and enhance image-based data collection and analysis for those who wish to increase accuracy and automate research, development, and quality processes. Customer diversity ranges from cell biology and neuroscience research in the life sciences to quality inspection of metals, ceramics and semiconductors in manufacturing, and to materials research on particles, coatings, and fibers. Further applications include the research of natural resources such as oil and gas, aquaculture samples, and minerals, in addition to the analysis of fingerprints, ballistics, and trace evidence for security applications. Founded and based in Maryland the company maintains regional offices in the United Kingdom, Singapore, China and Japan to service the needs of the global imaging community.

Media Cybernetics is a subsidiary of Roper Technologies, a constituent of the S&P 500, Fortune 1000, and the Russell 1000 indices valued at over $20 billion.

Media Cybernetics and Image-Pro are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Media Cybernetics in the United States and/or other countries. The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

