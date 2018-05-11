The "Global Water Soluble Polymer Market Segmented by End-User, Type, Application, and Geography Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global water soluble polymers market was estimated to be valued at USD 37.4 billion in 2017. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.9% during 2018-2023 (the forecast period). Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest market, followed by Europe and North America.
United States is expected to meet the world's growing appetite for oil, by increasing its output to 3.8 million barrels a day by 2022. Most of the growth, during the forecast period, is expected to arise from the shale fields in the United States. This is because drillers use advanced methods, such as hydraulic fracturing, which are required to coax oil and gas from shale rock formations.
Additionally, shale gas production in Canada is expected to grow at a healthy rate, and account for almost 30% of the country's total natural gas production by 2040. Hence, the growing shale gas industry, in North America, is expected to boost the demand for water-soluble polymers, during the forecast period.
The synthetic water-soluble polymer market is dominated by the water treatment industry. This is due to the heavy requirement of synthetic water-soluble polymers in applications, such as flocculation and coagulation, in order to separate suspended materials from the aqueous solution. It further aids in sludge dewatering at various separation steps.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Shale Gas Industry
- Growing Demand for Flocculants and Coagulants
- Growing Water Treatment Industry in Asia-Pacific
Restraints
- Fluctuation in Raw Material Prices
- Government Regulations on Polymer Usage
Opportunity
- Increasing Demand for Bio-based Acrylamide
