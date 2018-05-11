The "Global Water Soluble Polymer Market Segmented by End-User, Type, Application, and Geography Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global water soluble polymers market was estimated to be valued at USD 37.4 billion in 2017. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.9% during 2018-2023 (the forecast period). Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest market, followed by Europe and North America.

United States is expected to meet the world's growing appetite for oil, by increasing its output to 3.8 million barrels a day by 2022. Most of the growth, during the forecast period, is expected to arise from the shale fields in the United States. This is because drillers use advanced methods, such as hydraulic fracturing, which are required to coax oil and gas from shale rock formations.

Additionally, shale gas production in Canada is expected to grow at a healthy rate, and account for almost 30% of the country's total natural gas production by 2040. Hence, the growing shale gas industry, in North America, is expected to boost the demand for water-soluble polymers, during the forecast period.

The synthetic water-soluble polymer market is dominated by the water treatment industry. This is due to the heavy requirement of synthetic water-soluble polymers in applications, such as flocculation and coagulation, in order to separate suspended materials from the aqueous solution. It further aids in sludge dewatering at various separation steps.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Shale Gas Industry

Growing Demand for Flocculants and Coagulants

Growing Water Treatment Industry in Asia-Pacific

Restraints

Fluctuation in Raw Material Prices

Government Regulations on Polymer Usage

Opportunity

Increasing Demand for Bio-based Acrylamide

Companies Mentioned

AkzoNobel

Arkema

BASF

Beijing Hengju Chemical

CP Kelco

DuPont

Gantrade

Gelita AG

Kemira Oyj

Kuraray Group

Nitta Gelatin Inc.

Polysciences Inc.

Shandong Polymers Bio-chemicals Co. Ltd

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company

The Dow Chemical Company

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Insight

4. Market Dynamics

5. Market Segmentation and Analysis

6. Regional Market Analysis

7. Future of the Market

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qlql2h/water_soluble?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180511005399/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Plastics