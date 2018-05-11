The "The Art of European Claim Drafting" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This seminar combines one day of claim drafting fundamentals with a further day of focused workshops. Attendees have the choice of either a mechanical or chemical workshop.
Key topics to be covered:
- Patentable inventions
- State of the art
- Sufficiency of disclosure
- The importance of achieving adequate protection
- The description and drawings
- Selection inventions (chemical workshop)
- Functional claiming (mechanical workshop)
- Differences and compromises between European and US practice
Why you should attend
- Gain a good understanding of the principles of the drafting process
- Develop your drafting skills and understand the fundamentals of European claim drafting
- Successfully prepare and defend claims according to European practice
- Achieve adequate protection while meeting official requirements
- Benefit from practical workshop exercises, led by two highly experienced trainers
Includes: Practical and interactive exercises and a choice of workshop on day two
Who Should Attend:
- Patent attorneys in private practice
- Corporate patent attorneys and lawyers
- Trainee patent attorneys preparing short or long term to qualify
