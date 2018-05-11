The "The Art of European Claim Drafting" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This seminar combines one day of claim drafting fundamentals with a further day of focused workshops. Attendees have the choice of either a mechanical or chemical workshop.

Key topics to be covered:

Patentable inventions

State of the art

Sufficiency of disclosure

The importance of achieving adequate protection

The description and drawings

Selection inventions (chemical workshop)

Functional claiming (mechanical workshop)

Differences and compromises between European and US practice

Why you should attend

Gain a good understanding of the principles of the drafting process

Develop your drafting skills and understand the fundamentals of European claim drafting

Successfully prepare and defend claims according to European practice

Achieve adequate protection while meeting official requirements

Benefit from practical workshop exercises, led by two highly experienced trainers

Includes: Practical and interactive exercises and a choice of workshop on day two

Who Should Attend:

Patent attorneys in private practice

Corporate patent attorneys and lawyers

Trainee patent attorneys preparing short or long term to qualify

