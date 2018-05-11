PROWLER.io, the company taking AI beyond pattern recognition, today launched VUKU, its AI platform for enterprise decision-making. VUKU deploys novel AI technologies for autonomous, adaptive and data-efficient decision-making in complex, dynamic and uncertain environments, such as financial portfolio management, logistics, ride sharing, port management and autonomous systems.

The unique VUKU platform merges three distinct areas of mathematics - Probabilistic Modelling, Reinforcement Learning and Multi-Agent Systems into one platform. Probabilistic Modelling techniques allow enterprises to build data-efficient and dynamic forecasting models of their environments. Reinforcement Learning allows agents to learn and make sequential and strategic decisions within these dynamic models. Multi-Agent Systems enable agents (up to billions) to coordinate and optimise decisions in complex environments, at scale.

"We believe today marks a milestone for Machine Learning technology and the AI industry," said Vishal Chatrath, co-founder and CEO of PROWLER.io. "With the launch of the VUKU platform, PROWLER.io is advancing AI to applications beyond games and pattern recognition. AI for decision-making enables enterprises across industries to operate more efficiently and to grow their businesses by increasing margins. We are convinced that AI enhanced decision-making will drive the world economy by 2025 and our (patent-pending) VUKU platform is best positioned to lead the charge."

The VUKU APIs allow enterprises to input data from their environments into the two primary components of the platform a learning system and a decision-making system. The learning system provides technologies that continually learn models of the environment and policies that guide decisions. The decision-making system includes technologies that can implement optimal decisions across multiple policies or strategies.

The VUKU platform has been designed and developed for enterprise use. It is hosted on industry-leading cloud infrastructure with best-in-class scalability, availability, reliability and security. Its flexible deployment model allows for hosting the decision-making and learning components in different data centres. It supports research to automate, monitor and analyse experiments, and development to configure and deploy the system for production.

PROWLER.io hosted the inaugural AI Decision-Making Summit on May 9th 2018 in Palo Alto, demonstrating the VUKU platform. For more information about the event, please go to https://www.prowler.io/decision-summit-2018/

About PROWLER.io

PROWLER.io, the provider of the world's first AI decision-making platform, is taking AI beyond pattern recognition. PROWLER.io's VUKU platform combines three distinct branches of mathematics Probabilistic Modelling, Reinforcement Learning and Multi-Agent Systems. VUKU enables autonomous, adaptive and data-efficient decision-making in complex, dynamic and uncertain environments such as financial portfolio management, logistics, ridesharing and autonomous systems. PROWLER.io has offices in Cambridge (UK), Palo Alto (USA) and Singapore. For more information https://www.prowler.io; to read our blog: https://www.prowler.io/blog/

For media assets, please go to https://www.prowler.io/press-room

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180511005255/en/

Contacts:

PROWLER.io

Janna Etchells

Marketing Communications Manager

E-mail: janna@prowler.io

Mobile: +44 (0) 7903 733 300

