City regulators have fined Barclays chief executive Jes Staley almost £1m over his efforts to unmask a whistleblower at the bank. The Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority said the American "failed to act with due skill, care and diligence" regarding an anonymous letter received by Barclays in 2016 and so have implemented new controls on how the firm handles whistleblowing. Staley will pay £642,430 after he agreed an early settlement, so getting a 30% discount on ...

