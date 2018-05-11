The "Practical Implementation of GCP in Veterinary Field Studies" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This seminar will take many aspects of animal health and veterinary research and development through a typical clinical trial, and pay attention to compliance with GCP as outlined in the two guidelines on safety and efficacy produced by FEDESA and the CVMP.

The meeting will address a typical case study where a practical approach will be made to setting up, running and monitoring clinical trials followed by an audit of these studies to satisfy the stringent requirements seen in Europe. Standard documentation utilised for recording data, performing audits and a typical protocol will be supplied for use in the company attendees' own laboratories.

Who Should Attend:

Personnel involved in the Animal Health industry who are responsible for monitoring Clinical Veterinary Studies, setting up protocols and studies, both in the Laboratory and Field environment to comply with Good Clinical Practice guidelines. It will be immediately relevant to Quality Assurance professionals who are required to audit these types of studies. Clinical Project Managers and Regulatory Affairs personnel will also benefit from this course by gaining an overview of the conduct of studies, the regulatory requirements and European.

Why you should attend

Understand the regulatory requirements and study design

Know how to design protocols and apply them

Take away practical advice on how to set up clinical trials

Clarify the pharmacovigilance requirements

Gain a better understanding of data handling and appropriate' statistics

Discover how to produce the final report

Assure quality in laboratory field studies

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zhkqlh/two_day_seminar?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180511005448/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Animal Healthcare/Veterinary