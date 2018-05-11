Technavio'slatest market research report on the data center market in China provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180511005466/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the data center market in China from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio analysts, the data center market in China will grow at a CAGR of close to 12% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for supercomputing is a major factor driving the market's growth. Supercomputing was majorly used in the aerospace and defense sectors and by governments, laboratories, and research facilities. To solve complex tasks such as the simulation of the effect of air on the wings of aircraft, the simulation of nuclear explosions, and weather forecasting, such organizations required supercomputing. The reducing cost of supercomputers has increased their adoption by several data centers.

Several organizations prefer data centers that use supercomputers to process and manage the day-to-day operations. Data centers are used to analyze organized and unorganized data to make optimal decisions and streamline business processes to eradicate redundant steps. Organizations are able to obtain information fast and deliver results to their clients owing to the high speed of supercomputers.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing investment in quantum computing as one of the key emerging trends in the data center market in China:

Increasing investment in quantum computing

The saturation of the capacity of commercially available computers is increasing the focus on quantum computing. The increasing volume of data is increasing the need for efficient systems to resolve computational errors, which is critical to various industries. Quantum computing applies the laws of quantum mechanics to computational ability. Normal computers store data in binary form, which is 1 and 0. Quantum computing includes 1, 0, and the superposition of 1 and 0. Hence, two states exist at the same time. The superposition of 1 and 0 enables quantum bits to work on probabilities. Such multiple states provide quantum computers with high processing power.

"When compared to modern supercomputers, quantum computers are able to perform calculations much faster and have low power needs in the future. Quantum computers must be cooled in cryogenic temperatures below -292 °F. They allow high-speed chips to operate efficiently in cryogenic temperatures and superconducting domains," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on data center

Data center market in China segmentation

This market research report segments the data center market in China into the following components IT infrastructure, general construction, power management systems, cooling systems, security solutions, rack, and DCIM.

The IT infrastructure segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 62% of the market. The market share for this component is expected to decrease nearly 2% by 2022. The fastest growing component is security solutions, which will account for nearly 4% of the total market share by 2022.

