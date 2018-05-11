Technavio's latest market research report on the global bloodstream infection testing market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022.

According to Technavio market research analysts, the global bloodstream infection testing market will grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The increasing hospital visits is a major factor driving the market's growth.

Globally, the prevalence of chronic diseases is rising, and this has increased the number of patient visits in hospitals. For example, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that in 2014, there were an estimated 37,600 new HIV infections in the US. One of the leading causes of HAIs is the central venous catheter, and it is estimated that the use of central venous catheters will increase by 8% by 2025 in hospitals, thus increasing the chances of BSI.

Hospitals have been a prominent source of infection, resulting in the rise in morbidity and mortality in hospitalized patients. Intensive care units are often the epicenter of these infections as they are vulnerable to infections through multiple invasive, therapeutic, and diagnostic procedures.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increased adoption of automation in healthcare as one of the key emerging trends in the global bloodstream infection testing market

Increased adoption of automation in healthcare

The adoption of automation in healthcare has been increasing globally. Fully automated solutions can lead to lowering costs and aid in generating precise results. As automation replaces manually intensive tasks, it can help save time for healthcare professionals, thereby allowing researchers to devote more time to patient consultation and precision in diagnosis. Advances in technology have enabled the testing methods for BSI with more accurate, sensitive, and faster outcomes and offering a broader range of pathogen detection compared with the traditional methods. Automation also improves productivity as the chances of human error reduce.

"Automation contributes to data-driven insights as the technology used to automate processes can deliver a large volume of data, which can be used for performance improvement and optimization. At every step, automated systems collect data on the working of the process and use the information to improve the same process, which increases throughput and reduces the workload on healthcare professionals," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on In-vitro diagnostics

Global bloodstream infection testing market segmentation

This market research report segments the global bloodstream infection testing market into the following technologies, including conventional testing and non-conventional testing and key regions, including the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

The conventional testing segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 55% of the market. The market share for this technology is expected to decrease nearly 3% by 2022. The fastest growing technology is non-conventional testing, which will account for nearly 50% of the total market share by 2022.

The Americas was the leading region for the global bloodstream infection testing market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 45%. By 2022, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth rate of nearly 2%.

