Insolvency proceedings have been opened on the assets of Photon Production GmbH, which was recently renamed RE Production GmbH. The proceedings were opened upon request of a creditor.It has come to light that insolvency proceedings have been opened Photon Production GmbH due to the company's illiquidity. The company is one of several related to the solar magazine Photon. According to the spokeswoman of the District Court of Berlin, a creditor filed the insolvency petition. "At the time of the opening of the insolvency proceedings, the business was already completely discontinued," insolvency ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...