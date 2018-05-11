HONG KONG, May 11, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Bettium has announced a token sale to raise funds for its analytical blockchain P2P betting platform, designed to combine the familiar features of online betting together with unprecedented new capabilities, such as a built-in AI assistant, Big Data analytical tools and algorithmic betting. The platform will serve both amateurs and betting professionals in a unified ecosystem based on the blockchain with all its associated advantages: decentralization, reliability, transparency, scalability and unprecedented performance."The online betting market is on the threshold of tectonic change. Blockchain will revolutionize the industry, significantly expanding the user base by ushering in new standards for functionality and reliability that will radically change the way individuals interact with each other. The Bettium platform will present a cleaner, more responsible alternative to the traditional bookmaker, fundamentally altering perceptions of sports betting and encouraging wider participation from the community as a whole: bettors, players, advertisers and industry professionals. We intend to show the positive side of the betting industry, providing tools and algorithms that will allow even amateur bettors the chance to play like the experts. Betting today stands at the intersection of sports, technology and logic - and Bettium is the key," says Nathan Hunt, Bettium CEO.Bettium will truly level the playing field between professionals and amateurs by providing all users with equal capabilities and the same professional-grade tools, such as the platform's built-in AI assistant (nicknamed "Merlin"), which will not only process Big Data and help users make educated decisions, but also allow to automatically execute their own betting strategies. Those who prefer to rely on the expertise of professionals will be able to subscribe to expert forecasts, mimicking their bets or even completely entrusting wagers to a fund manager for a small fee. The transparency and security of such relationships will be guaranteed by smart contracts and facilitated with a rating system allowing users to assess expert capabilities.The project expects to capture a significant share of the online betting market, which has more than doubled over the past decade and is projected to reach US$52 billion in 2018. Bettium will help transform the industry from of loose collection of semi-respectable and unregulated bookmakers to an established institution with functionality that ensures safety and transparency for the common bettor. Blockchain technology and smart contracts will be used for deposits, payouts, transactions and risk coverage, eliminating the pitfalls of traditional systems, such as lack of transparency, technical vulnerability, excessive fees, low bet limits and high deposit requirements. Change is inevitable in today's market and Bettium will be at the forefront.The Bettium team has already announced the details of its public crowdsale. The pre-sale of BETT tokens is starting on May 20, and the open phase of the crowdsale on June 1, 2018. Currently, the company is conducting a private sale. A total of 1,000,000,000 BETT tokens will issued (ERC-20 standard), 1 BETT = 0,05 USD. The company anticipates it will raise up to US$30 million in the token offering (which is the hard cap), with 50 percent of the accumulated sum to be used for creation of the platform and operational costs, 37 percent to be spent on research, marketing and tournaments, and 13 percent to support the company's legal procedures.Details of the Bettium platform and project Token Sale can be found at https://bettium.com/.Chat with the Bettium team on Telegram:Telegram news: https://t.me/bettiumFollow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/BettiumcomFollow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bettiumLearn more about Bettium on Medium: https://medium.com/bettiumSource: BettiumCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.