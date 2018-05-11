United States Antimony Corporation: U.S. Antimony Announces Investor Call

THOMPSON FALLS, MT / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2018 / United States Antimony Corporation ("USAC", NYSE American: UAMY) will host an investor call at 4:15 P. M. EDT on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 to review the 2018 first quarter 10Q financials.

Conference Title: United States Antimony Corp.

Conference ID: 5200523

Dial-In Information:

Toll-free: 1-866-531-8880

International: 1-719-325-2499

Remote Replay available for 7 days

Conference ID/Passcode: 5200523

Toll-free: 1-888-203-1112

International: 1-719-457-0820

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events, including matters related to the Company's operations, pending contracts and future revenues, ability to execute on its increased production and installation schedules for planned capital expenditures and the size of forecasted deposits. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties. In addition, other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in the Company's most recent filings, including Form 10-KSB with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

