DEADLINE TODAY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of BRF S.A. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 11, 2018 - BRFS

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2018 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of BRF S.A. ("BRF") (NYSE: BRFS) between April 4, 2013 and March 2, 2018 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. To get more information go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra-d/brf-s-a?wire=1

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) BRF employees paid bribes to regulators and politicians to subvert inspections in order to conceal unsanitary practices at the Company's meatpacking plants; (ii) the foregoing conduct, when it came to light, would foreseeably subject the Company and its officers to heightened regulatory enforcement and/or prosecution; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, BRF's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in BRF you have until May 11, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

