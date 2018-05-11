Marijuana News Today
The marijuana news today sees another U.S. lawmaker call for the legalization of marijuana, or at the very least, its removal from the Schedule 1 designation, which sees the drug being classified among the most dangerous substances in America alongside heroin and other more potent narcotics.
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) came out in support of the bill yesterday, co-sponsoring the Marijuana Justice Act, first introduced by Senator Cory Booker (D-N.J.) last year. (Source: "Kamala Harris backs Booker bill to legalize.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
The marijuana news today sees another U.S. lawmaker call for the legalization of marijuana, or at the very least, its removal from the Schedule 1 designation, which sees the drug being classified among the most dangerous substances in America alongside heroin and other more potent narcotics.
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) came out in support of the bill yesterday, co-sponsoring the Marijuana Justice Act, first introduced by Senator Cory Booker (D-N.J.) last year. (Source: "Kamala Harris backs Booker bill to legalize.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...