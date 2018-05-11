sprite-preloader
Kesko Oyj: Kesko Corporation Acquisition of own shares on 11 May 2018

KESKO CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 11.05.2018

Kesko Corporation Acquisition of own shares on 11 May 2018

At Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd:

Date 11.05.2018
Exchange transaction Buy
Share trading code KESKOB
Amount, shares 38,000 shares
Average price/share 49.7525 euros
Total cost 1,890,595.00 euros


The company holds a total of 850,846 of its own B shares (KESKOB) including the shares acquired on 11 May 2018.

Detailed information concerning the acquisition is attached to this stock exchange release.


On behalf of Kesko Corporation

DANSKE BANK A/S, FINLAND BRANCH


Jonathan Nyberg Antti Väliaho


Further information is available from Heikki Ala-Seppälä, Group Treasurer, tel. +358 105 322 528.

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Main news media
www.kesko.fi (http://www.kesko.fi/)


Kesko 11.5 (http://hugin.info/3055/R/2192114/848695.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Kesko Oyj via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)