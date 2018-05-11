New Age Beverages Corporation Sets First Quarter 2018 Conference Call For Tuesday, May 15th At 5:00 PM

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2018 / NEW AGE BEVERAGES CORP. (NASDAQ: NBEV), the Colorado-based organic and natural healthy functional beverage company dedicated to making a difference for consumers with better-for-you alternatives, today announced that it will hold an investor conference call on Tuesday, May 15th, at 5:00 PM EST to discuss the Company's first quarter financial results for the period ending March 31, 2018.

Date: Tuesday, May 15, 2018

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (3:00 p.m. Mountain time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-9210

International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8049

Conference ID: New Age Beverages 1st Quarter Conference Call

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact the Company's investor relations counsel Liolios at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.newagebev.com. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website after 7:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 15, 2018.

During the call management will review 1st quarter financial results, discuss its future financing requirements and plans, highlight major operational performance accomplishments, and discuss progress on its strategic objectives.

About New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV )

New Age Beverages Corporation is a Colorado-based healthy functional beverage company that was created in 2016 and 2017 with the combination of Búcha Live Kombucha®, XingTea®, Coco-Libre®, and Marley®, to create a one-stop-shop solution for retailers and distributors providing healthier beverages in the disruptive growth segments of the $870 Billion-dollar non-alcoholic beverage industry. In that period, New Age has become the 54th largest beverage company, the 8th largest healthy beverage company, and the fastest growing in the world. New Age competes Ready to Drink (RTD) Tea, RTD Coffee, Kombucha, Energy Drinks, Relaxation Drinks, Coconut Waters, Functional Waters, and Rehydration Beverages with the brands Búcha® Live Kombucha, XingTea®, XingEnergy®, Marley One Drop®, Marley Mellow Mood®, Marley Mate™, Marley Cold Brew™, Coco-Libre®, PediaAde™, and Aspen Pure® PH and Aspen Pure® Probiotic Water. The Company's brands are sold across all 50 states within the US and in more than 10 countries internationally across all channels via direct and store door distribution systems. The company operates the websites www.newagebev.com, www.newagehealth.us, www.mybucha.com, www.xingtea.com, www.aspenpure.com, www.drinkmarley.com, www.cocolibre.com, and https://shop.newagebev.com.

New Age has exclusively partnered with the world's 5th largest water charity, WATERisLIFE, to end the world water crisis with the most innovative technologies available. Donate at WATERisLIFE.com to help us EnditToday.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statement reflecting management's current expectations regarding future results of operations, economic performance, financial condition and achievements of the Company including statements regarding New Age Beverage's expectation to see continued growth. The forward-looking statements are based on the assumption that operating performance and results will continue in line with historical results. Management believes these assumptions to be reasonable but there is no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. New Age Beverages competes in a rapidly growing and transforming industry, and other factors disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission might affect the Company's operations. Unless required by applicable law, NBEV undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

For investor inquiries about New Age Beverages Corporation please contact:

Cody Slach, Liolios Group, Inc.

Investor Relations Counsel

Tel 949-574-3860

NBEV@Liolios.com

New Age Beverages Corporation

Chuck Ence, CFO

303-289-8655

Cence@newagebev.com

