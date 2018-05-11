Latin America-focussed upstream oil and gas company Echo Energy issued an update noting the current economic situation in Argentina, specifically the domestic interest rate that was recently increased to 40%, on Friday. The AIM-traded firm confirmed that it did not hold Argentinian pesos, and that it had no borrowings linked to Argentinian domestic interest rates. "The company's treasury policy is to hold all cash in sterling, dollars and euros, in amounts that cover the company's exposure to ...

