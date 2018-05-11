Consumer sentiment in the US was steady in May, according to data released on Friday. The preliminary reading of the University of Michigan consumer sentiment index printed at 98.8 this month, unchanged from April, up from May 2017's reading of 97.1 and above expectations for a drop to 98.5. The current economic conditions index came in at 113.3 from 114.9 in April and 111.7 in the same month last year. Meanwhile, the index of consumer expectations rose to 89.5 from 88.4 last month and 87.7 in ...

