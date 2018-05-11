Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2018) - Royalty North Partners Ltd. (TSXV: RNP) ("RNP" or the "Company") would like to provide an update on the current status of each of the Company's existing investments and overall outlook for the Company.

Country Wine & Spirits ("CWS")

As previously announced on February 27, 2018 the Company has entered into a settlement agreement with CWS whereby CWS will pay to RNP the sum of US$1,200,000 over the next 30 months at which point all CWS obligations to RNP will be extinguished. To date the payments required under the settlement agreement have been received.

SunSystem Technology ("SST")

SST has reorganized its business to focus solely on its operations and maintenance services ("O&M") segment. RNP has agreed to an amendment to the original loan agreement entered into between SST and RNP on March 21, 2017. The revised loan agreement allows SST to raise additional debt financing from new debtors in order to facilitate the growth of the O&M business. RNPs security position will be subordinated to the new capital being raised. Payment minimums to RNP under the amended agreement will be modified to $20,000 USD per month for the period of April to June of 2018, $25,000 USD per month for the period of July to September of 2018 and $30,000 USD per month thereafter ($360,000 USD annually). Additionally, SST will have the option to buy-out the loan obligation for $2,800,000 USD until January 1st, 2019 and $3,500,000 USD thereafter. All other conditions including percentages of revenues for payment calculations under the original loan agreement will remain unchanged. RNP believes there are still several risks which could affect the SST's ability to make future payments under the amended loan agreement.

Advanced Wire Products ("AWP") and Blue 360 Media ("Blue")

With respect to the Company's other two investments, AWP and Blue, both companies are either meeting or exceeding the expectations of RNP management.

However, based on the reduction in the CWS and SST future income streams, and the debt obligations of the Company, the board is exploring potential strategic opportunities in order to be able to repay current debt (being the Credit Facility with CIBC), including, but not limited to, potentially entering into loan modification agreement with one or more investees to allow them to buy back all or part of the loans early, the possible sale of one or more of its investment assets, or equity financing.

CIBC Credit Facility

The Company originally entered into a credit agreement in Q2 2017 with the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ("CIBC") for a committed credit facility initially in the amount of $5,000,000 CAD (the "Credit Facility") maturing on the third anniversary of closing the Credit Facility. The Company was in default of certain covenants of the Credit Facility as at December 31, 2017 and has not been issued a waiver in respect of this default since this time. In March 2018, in discussion with the Company, CIBC reduced the Credit Facility available to RNP to $1,900,000 CAD. In the short-term, the Company's first priority is to repay the Credit Facility with CIBC. The reduced Credit Facility continues to provide RNP sufficient funds to continue to operate the business while it determines a strategy to fully repay the remaining balance. Beyond this, the Company intends to continue receiving income from its' remaining investments in accordance with the latest contracts between the Company and its partners.

Change in Officers

Chris Buss, Chief Investment Officer, has left Royalty North to pursue other opportunities. We thank Chris for his contribution to Royalty North and wish him success in his new role. He will not be seeking re-election as a Director of the Company at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

Outlook

Moving forward the Company does not currently intend to make additional investments in the same capacity as it has in the past. Management of the Company and the Board of Directors are currently exploring a variety of avenues for the future of the Company, including strategic alternatives, to keep the company solvent and able to satisfy its liabilities.

On behalf of the Company,

"Justin Currie"

Chief Executive Officer and Director

About Royalty North Partners Ltd.

Royalty North Partners is a Vancouver, BC based, TSXV-listed (RNP) company which has, to date, focused on creating a diversified portfolio of cash flowing royalties by providing financing to private businesses with gross revenues in excess of $10 million. RNP has typically invested in companies with stable cash flows in non-resource-based sectors looking for growth/acquisition capital, recapitalization or succession liquidity. In return for the investment, RNP has typically received as consideration a percentage of the future gross sales.

For more information, please contact:

Victoria McMillan, Chief Financial Officer

Royalty North Partners Ltd.

Phone: (604) 628-1033

www.royaltynorth.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, the information presented constitutes "forward looking statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws, and is subject to important risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The words "may", "could", "should", "would", "suspect", "outlook", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "target" and similar words and expressions are used to identify forward-looking information. The forward-looking information in this news release describes the Company's expectations as of the date of this news release and accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required by law.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES