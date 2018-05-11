Technavio market research analysts have forecasted the global scanning electron microscope (SEM) market to grow at a CAGR of close to 8% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

A major trend being witnessed in the market is the increased demand for LVEMs. Unlike general-purpose SEMs, low-voltage electron microscopes (LVEMs) make use of a decelerating electron beam system and function at a reduced voltage of fewer than 25 kilovolts, contrasting to the 100 kilovolts by high-voltage electron microscopes (HVEMs). One of the major advantages of functioning at a low voltage is that the device can be used as a tabletop or desktop electron microscope, and it can be installed in any laboratory, which requires an electron microscope. It occupies less space, costs less, and has several advantages over HVEMs. LVEMs have a high contrast and cause minimal damage to specimens. Using HVEMs for specimens such as polymers, composite materials, pigments, minerals, cells, and membranes increases the accumulation of electrons in the samples and damages the specimen owing to high radiation.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the increasing focus on nanotechnology as a major factor contributing to the growth of the global scanning electron microscope market:

Increasing focus on nanotechnology

Nanotechnology has become one of the fastest-growing areas of science and technology. The increase in the demand for the miniaturization of products, along with the increased consumer demand for smaller and more powerful devices at low prices, has made nanotechnology popular in several industries. Nanotechnology can impact atoms, the smallest particles on Earth, with an aim to influence their core properties and features. This technology makes use of nanoscience to build an ecosystem around the concept.

Nanoparticles have become an essential part of our daily life. They are found in different sectors such as clothing, fertilizers, tires, and cosmetics. It is used in everything from dental implants to automobiles. Multiple semiconductor components are manufactured using nanotechnology, including carbon nanotubes, quantum dots, and other nanoparticles. It has become a research priority across the world in several domains.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio forlab equipment, "The advances in nanotechnology research in the healthcare industry have helped in developing advanced diagnostics systems. The applications of nanotechnology, particularly in healthcare diagnostics, allow quick diagnostic processes. This further supports the key goal of diagnostics to detect a medical problem in a minimum span of time. Similarly, nanotechnology has marked its incessant applications in various sectors, including medicine, food and cosmetics, environment, and advanced manufacturing."

Global scanning electron microscope market segmentation

This market research report segments the global scanning electron microscope market into the following end-users (semiconductors, life sciences, material sciences, and nanotechnology) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the four major end-user segments, the semiconductors segment held the largest market share in 2017 by accounting for close to 32% of the market. This segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

APAC dominated the global scanning electron microscope market in 2017, accounting for a market share of more than 49%. The market share contributed by this region is anticipated to increase by almost 3% by 2022.

