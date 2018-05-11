sprite-preloader
WKN: 879358 ISIN: US8715031089 Ticker-Symbol: SYM 
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Symantec Corporation - SYMC

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2018 / Pawar Law Group announces it is investigating possible securities claims on behalf of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) investors resulting from allegations that Symantec may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On May 10, 2018, Symantec reported that its "Audit Committee of the Board of Directors has commenced an internal investigation in connection with concerns raised by a former employee." Symantec disclosed that it voluntarily contacted the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") to advise it of the internal investigation. Symantec further reported that it "is unlikely that the investigation will be completed in time for the Company to file its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 30, 2018 in a timely manner." On this news, shares of Symantec fell sharply during after-hours trading on May 10, 2018.

Pawar Law Group is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Symantec investors. If you purchased shares of Symantec please visit the firm's website at http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/symantec-corporation/ to join the class action. You may also contact Vik Pawar of Pawar Law Group toll free at 888-589-9804 or via email at vik@pawarlawgroup.com.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Vik Pawar, Esq.
Pawar Law Group P.C
20 Vesey Street Suite 1210
New York, NY 10007
Tel: (917) 261-2277
Toll Free: 888-589-9804
Fax: (212) -571-0938
vik@pawarlawgroup.com
www.pawarlawgroup.com

SOURCE: Pawar Law Group


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE