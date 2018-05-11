Technavio projects the IT services market in Latin Americato post a CAGR of over 9%during the forecast period. The need to focus on core competencies and improve efficiency is one of the factors that will drive the growth of the market. Firms are implementing IT services such as managed services and IT outsourcing services to focus on their core business process and outsource IT function to improve operational efficiency.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180511005710/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the IT services market in Latin America from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio highlights the increased adoption of BYOD as one of the key emerging trends in the IT services market in Latin America:

Increased adoption of BYOD

Enterprise mobility has gained ground in the corporate world in response to employees' preference to use their smartphones, tablets, and portable computers at work. BYOD demands specific management and IT service delivery frameworks to guarantee electronically secure and productive work environments. The major focus of companies is to provide the right mobile devices to their employees. Thus, the implementation of the BYOD policy is an emerging trend among various enterprises. The growth in BYOD leads to more number of operating systems and mobile devices such as iOS, Android, Windows, smartphones, and tablets that can access secure computer networks. The reason for the implementation of BYOD program is to provide a cost-effective solution, mobility to employees, and enhance productivity.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for IT spending research, "BYOD programs help firms to reduce their IT cost by reducing capital expenditure and improving efficiency. To successfully implement the BYOD program, vendors are providing IT solutions to provide an environment where the workforce of an organization can use their personal devices through robust internet connectivity infrastructure."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market segmentation and analysis through 2022

This market research report segments the IT services market in Latin America based on the type of services (IT outsourcing service, project-oriented service, IT support and training service, and enterprise cloud computing service), by deployment type (hosted service and managed service) and by countries (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Columbia).

IT outsourcing service accounted for close to 49% of the market, followed by project-oriented services. The demand for IT outsourcing services is increasing because enterprises from North America and Europe are outsourcing their support services to Latin America due to its geographical proximity and proficiency in languages such as Spanish.

Save big with Technavio this May! Find out what companies are venturing in to beat the heat this summer! Technavio indulges you with a massive 20% OFF on all non-alcoholic beverages reports for the entire month. OR Technavio honors the achievements and efforts of Motherhood this Mother's Day by offering a whopping 30% OFF on all cosmetics and toiletry reports. Offer valid from 7th May for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180511005710/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com