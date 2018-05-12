sprite-preloader
12.05.2018
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Election of Directors and Approval of Special Matters

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

TSX: WPM
NYSE: WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") announces that the nominees listed below were elected as directors of Wheaton at the 2018 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders. Detailed results of the vote for directors of the Company held at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders earlier today are shown below:

Votes
    Nominee               Votes For   % For    Withheld  % Withheld
    George L. Brack      261,927,882  96.09%  10,665,546   3.91%
    John A. Brough       261,396,904  95.89%  11,196,524   4.11%
    R. Peter Gillin      259,002,154  95.01%  13,591,274   4.99%
    Chantal Gosselin     271,010,798  99.42%  1,582,630    0.58%
    Douglas M. Holtby    270,812,008  99.35%  1,781,420    0.65%
    Charles A. Jeannes   270,983,473  99.41%  1,609,955    0.59%
    Eduardo Luna         259,638,681  95.25%  12,954,747   4.75%
    Marilyn Schonberner  271,179,704  99.48%  1,413,724    0.52%
    Randy V.J. Smallwood 269,368,868  98.82%  3,224,560    1.18%

In addition, the following special matter was approved by shareholders at the 2018 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders:

  • the non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation was carried with 94.48% of the votes cast in favour of such resolution.

Patrick Drouin, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., Tel: +1-844-288-9878, Email: info@wheatonpm.com, Website: http://www.wheatonpm.com


© 2018 PR Newswire