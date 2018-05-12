Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Election of Directors and Approval of Special Matters

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

TSX: WPM

NYSE: WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") announces that the nominees listed below were elected as directors of Wheaton at the 2018 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders. Detailed results of the vote for directors of the Company held at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders earlier today are shown below:

Votes Nominee Votes For % For Withheld % Withheld George L. Brack 261,927,882 96.09% 10,665,546 3.91% John A. Brough 261,396,904 95.89% 11,196,524 4.11% R. Peter Gillin 259,002,154 95.01% 13,591,274 4.99% Chantal Gosselin 271,010,798 99.42% 1,582,630 0.58% Douglas M. Holtby 270,812,008 99.35% 1,781,420 0.65% Charles A. Jeannes 270,983,473 99.41% 1,609,955 0.59% Eduardo Luna 259,638,681 95.25% 12,954,747 4.75% Marilyn Schonberner 271,179,704 99.48% 1,413,724 0.52% Randy V.J. Smallwood 269,368,868 98.82% 3,224,560 1.18%

In addition, the following special matter was approved by shareholders at the 2018 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders:

the non-binding advisory resolution accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation was carried with 94.48% of the votes cast in favour of such resolution.

Patrick Drouin, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., Tel: +1-844-288-9878, Email: info@wheatonpm.com, Website: http://www.wheatonpm.com