IMPORTANT DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Flex, Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Flex Ltd. ("Flex" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FLEX) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. On April 26, 2018, Flex released its fourth quarter and March 31, 2018, end of year financial results. As part of its release, Flex stated that the "Audit Committee of the Company's Board of Directors, with the assistance of independent outside counsel, is undertaking an independent investigation of allegations made by an employee including that the Company improperly accounted for obligations in a customer contract and certain related reserves. The independent outside counsel also notified the San Francisco office of the Securities and Exchange Commission of the allegations and that it will report the findings of the independent investigation upon its conclusion."

Before the market opened on April 27, 2018, MarketWatch reported that Flex shares "plunged 19% toward a 1 1/2-year low early Friday, to pace all the premarket decliners, after the contract manufacturer missed profit expectations, provided a downbeat outlook and said it was investigating allegations of improper accounting."

