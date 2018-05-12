Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2018) - Vangold Mining Corp. (TSXV: VAN) (OTC Pink: VGLDF)( FSE: E35B) ("Vangold" or the "Company") announces the resignations of David Terry, Director; Dianne Szigety, Corporate Secretary; and Kurt Bordian as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") effective immediately.

The Company would like to thank each of them for their time and contributions to Vangold. The Company has commenced a search for a CFO replacement and anticipates having an announcement in this regard shortly.

About Vangold Mining Corp.

Vangold is a development-stage silver and gold company with nine mining concessions in the Guanajuato, Mexico Mining District. Vangold is aggressively pursuing its production plans by bringing the historic El Pinguico mine back online. Having an acquisition focus, targeting advanced mineral properties and the pursuit of near production opportunities will continue to fuel our growth.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Cameron S. King"

President, CEO and Director

For further information contact:

O: + 1-778-945-2940

M: +1 604 499 6545

E: cking@vangoldmining.com

Further information is available on Vangold Mining's website at: www.vangoldmining.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This News Release may contain, in addition to historical information, forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phases such as "believe," "expect," "plan," "anticipate" and similar expressions identifying forward-looking statements. Investors should not rely on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Vangold's expectations, and expressly does not undertake any duty to update forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to the following, limited operating history, proposed exploration and/or drill programs and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Vangold to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.