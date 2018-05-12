Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2018) - Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion" or "the Company") announces the results of its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held May 11, 2018. Shareholders approved the following resolutions proposed in the Management Proxy Circular:

The number of Directors for the Company was set at four;

The four members elected to the Board of Directors include: David G. Tafel, Stephen J. Wilkinson, Kenneth A. Cawkell, and Joseph Del Campo;

The Company's Stock Option Plan was ratified; and

Manning Elliot LLP, Chartered Accountants, was appointed as auditor of the Company and their appointment was ratified and confirmed effective as of February 13, 2018.

The auditor appointment was approved by 100% of shares voted. All other resolutions were approved by a minimum of 98% of voted shares in favour.

Subsequent to the AGM, the Board of Directors re-appointed the following officers:

Mr. Stephen Wilkinson - Chairman of the Board

Mr. David Tafel - President & CEO

Mr. Kenneth Cawkell - Secretary

Mr. Jeremy Wright - Chief Financial Officer

ABOUT CENTURION

Centurion Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian-based company with an international focus on the exploration and development of agri-mineral and precious mineral projects.

On Behalf of the Board,

"David G. Tafel"

President and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The statements made in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations and projections.

