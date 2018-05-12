CedarRoofing.com is Chicagoland's new one stop shop for everything cedar

Wheeling, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2018) - A.B. Edward Enterprises, Inc., an expert Chicagoland roofing company since 2003, has announced the launch of their latest website CedarRoofing.com. The exterior services company based out of Wheeling, IL and Hinsdale, IL, is introducing its new and easy to navigate site independent from its already established website which features all products and services offered.



The company is pleased to take this step in creating a specialized web site specifically for this service, which they hope will make the process of getting information and assistance with cedar roofs easier for users.



The site features individual pages for cedar roofing installation, repair, and maintenance, allowing visitors to quickly get answers to their questions without the hassle of searching through non-cedar related articles and products which the company also offers.



The company is focusing on 3 major service areas:



Cedar Roofing Installation



Our precise attention to detail puts our cedar roof installations above the rest. Our roofing crews go above and beyond every project! They are highly skilled, professional and educated on cedar roofing.



Cedar Roofing Repair



As cedar shake shingles age, you get feathering, breakage, erosion, and holes from erosion that expose the underlayment, which in turn will dry out and crack, creating penetration points for moisture.



Cedar Roofing Maintenance



As cedar shake shingles age, you get feathering, breakage, erosion, and holes from erosion that expose the underlayment, which in turn will dry out and crack, creating penetration points for moisture.



Designing a new web site for particular services has recently been a priority for the company whose main goal has always been customer satisfaction. When it comes to cedar roofing services in the Chicagoland area, A.B. Edward Enterprises, Inc. has served over 5500+ homeowners since 2003.



The new web site is simple and streamlined, with a straightforward look and easy-to-use navigation. It features galleries, reviews, and a built-in contact form for visitors.



The content driven design is a welcome departure from many contractor sites with a focus on helping visitors with questions rather than selling products. Articles and pages are quick and easy to read, putting 'contractor-speak' into 'plain-English' and allowing customers to make well informed decisions with regards to cedar roofing.



It is also linked to the main page for A.B. Edward Enterprises Inc., for visitors who would like to see a wider variety of home improvement options.



A.B. Edward Enterprises Inc., will be updating the new web site regularly. Posts with guidance and advice for cedar roof projects will be featured alongside the latest news in local cedar roof products. The company is planning to expand on the current product line along with the newest facts often.



Please visit CedarRoofing.com for more information on their products and services in the Chicagoland area.



Media Contact:

Tommy Seilheimer

8479476758

tom@abedward.com



Photo(s)