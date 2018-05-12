Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2018) - PowerBand Solutions Inc. (TSXV: PBX) (OTC Pink: PWWBF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("PowerBand" or the "Company") a leading online remarketing platform to buy and sell used vehicles, is pleased to announce it is attending the 8th annual LD Micro Invitational.

"With a pending OTCQB listing, we are very excited to participate in the LD Micro Invitational conference in California. The U.S. is the world's largest equity market and we view this forum as a great opportunity to provide investors widespread awareness of the Company's developments and progress as we expand operations throughout North America," said Kelly Jennings, CEO of PowerBand.

The event will take place from Monday, June 4, 2018 to Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Bel Air, California. The conference will feature 234 companies in the small / micro-cap space and is expected to draw over 1,000 investors.

PowerBand will be giving a presentation and meeting with investors. Investors attending the conference will have the opportunity to hear first hand the Company's growth plans for 2018.

For more information regarding the Company's powerful suite of cloud-based auction software tools and corporate updates as they are announced please visit www.powerbandsolutions.com.

About PowerBand Solutions Inc.

PowerBand Solutions Inc. is a technology provider listed on the TSX Venture Exchange that is developing solutions for automotive and other industries that drive efficiency and transparency in the marketplace. PowerBand has developed and commercialized a leading-edge online remarketing platform that increases revenues and profit margins for its automotive dealership, Original Equipment Manufacturer, commercial fleet and rental company customers. PowerBand's remarketing platform, the PowerBand Exchange, incorporates the industry's latest auction technologies, inventory management, market intelligence, and appraisal processes.

For further information, please contact:

Patrick Piette, Investor Relations

(416) 526-9911

ppiette@powerbandsolutions.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, we cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.