Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2018) - Generation Mining (CSE: GENM) is one of the latest new listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange, following its spin-off from Pine Point Mining.

The company acquired Pine Point's interest in the following properties:

• The Davidson Molybdenum project located in central western British Columbia;

• The Clear-Lake zinc-lead-silver project located in Yukon;

• The "Darnley Bay Anomaly" and diamond project in Northwest Territories; and

• The Nak copper-gold project in British Columbia.

In March, the company acquired a 100% interest in the Kennetcook Property, for which the company issued 3 million shares. The Kennetcook Property is composed of 9 mineral licenses, or 690 claims, totaling 11,040 Hectares, in central Hants County Nova Scotia. The mineral licenses are contiguous and parallel to the Kennetcook River and straddling the low to highland transition along the southwest to northeast trending Rawdon Fault Zone.

Upon considerable technical review, compilation, geophysical modelling and interpretation, the company has concluded that this 40-kilometre segment of the Rawdon Fault Zone, and immediate geologic surroundings, has the potential to host a large tonnage, economic deposits of carbonate hosted zinc-lead-silver-copper or Paleo-placer gold mineralization. Geotech Ltd., Mississauga, Ontario has been contracted to collect 769 line-kilometres of Helicopter Borne Electromagnetic and Total Field Magnetic Intensity measurements.

The company's business objective is to explore and further develop the Davidson Moly project in British Columbia and its other mineral properties, and to continue to increase its portfolio of base and precious metal property assets through acquisitions.

The company is well funded having raised gross proceeds of $2.6 million from the placement of 2,950,000 flow-through shares priced at $0.10 per share, and 23,050,000 units priced at $0.10 per unit, with each unit consisting of one common share and one-half a common share warrant, with each warrant exercisable at $0.20 for 24 months.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.genmining.com, contact Jamie Levy, President and CEO, at 416-567-2440 or email jlevy@genmining.com.

