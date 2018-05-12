NEW INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Symantec Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Los Angeles, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Symantec Corporation ("Symantec " or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SYMC) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. On May 10, 2018, Symantec disclosed that the "Audit Committee of the Board of Directors has commenced an internal investigation in connection with concerns raised by a former employee." The company also disclosed that it contacted the SEC by its own volition to advise that agency of the internal investigation. Symantec also disclosed that it "is unlikely that the investigation will be completed in time for the Company to file its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 30, 2018 in a timely manner." After this news hit the market, Symantec shares fell sharply during after-hours trading.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm