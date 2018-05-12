NEW INVESTIGATION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against InnerWorkings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGLES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of InnerWorkings, Inc. ("InnerWorkings" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INWK) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. On May 7, 2018, Innerworkings announced that it was 'postponing the release of its first quarter 2018 financial results and conference call due to errors in its historical financial statements identified during the course of its first quarter financial reporting close process.' At the same time, the company announced, 'will be restating its financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2017, 2016, and 2015, and all interim periods within those years.' Based on these announcements, shares of Innerworkings stock fell substantially during after-hours trading on May 7, 2018, and have continued to fall throughout the day on May 8, 2018.

