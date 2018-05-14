Head of Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, Mr Stephen Phillips



HONG KONG, May 13, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Head of Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, Mr Stephen Phillips, today (May 13) embarked on a visit to Israel and northern Europe to promote the latest business advantages Hong Kong has to offer.The visit covers Tel Aviv, Stockholm, Helsinki and Copenhagen, where Mr Phillips will meet with business chambers and government leaders and speak at various business seminars. He will also meet heads of leading companies from a wide range of cutting-edge FinTech and technology sectors as well as the start-up communities.Mr Phillips said, "At this juncture, Hong Kong is turning a new page in its economic development in light of the opportunities brought by the national Belt and Road Initiative and the growth engine in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area. The business opportunities arising from the increased flows of people, goods and capital within the Bay Area will be immense, while Hong Kong as a strategic, international city will have a key role to play to help propel the growth of the Bay Area."He continued, "Hong Kong under the 'one country, two systems' principle offers an unrivalled edge including its geographical location, a vibrant business environment, a robust legal system, intellectual property protection, and deep, world-class financial and professional services, amongst others.""In recent years, the city has also offered new business opportunities in areas such as innovation and technology, creative industries, smart city and financial technology as well as biological technology. These advantages will provide companies and entrepreneurs looking to expand in Asia a solid platform to grow their business globally."During his first stop in Tel Aviv, Mr Phillips will meet with leaders in hi-tech sectors and speak at a seminar entitled "Asia at Your Fingertips" about opportunities resulting from the Bay Area development and other updates from Hong Kong business scene. He will also meet with the Head of Invest in Israel, Mr Eyal Eliezer.In Stockholm, Mr Phillips will speak at a Stockholm FinTech Hub seminar, as well as meet with officials of the Sweden China Trade Council and the Hong Kong Chamber of Commerce in Sweden. Mr Phillips will also meet some of the leading tech companies notably in the augmented reality and cloud businesses. In Helsinki, he will speak at a seminar hosted by the Finland-Hong Kong Trade Association, and meet with heads of various companies. In Copenhagen, he will speak at a seminar hosted by the Copenhagen FinTech Lab and meet with heads of various FinTech companies.About InvestHKInvest Hong Kong is the department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government to attract foreign direct investment and support overseas and Mainland businesses to set up or expand in Hong Kong. It provides free advice and customised services for overseas and Mainland companies enrolled as its clients. For more information, please visit www.investhk.gov.hk.Note to editors:The "Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area" refers to the PRC government's scheme to link the cities of Hong Kong, Macau, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Foshan, Zhongshan, Dongguan, Huizhou, Jiangmen and Zhaoqing into an integrated economic and business hub.