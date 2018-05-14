

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were up 0.1 percent on month in April, the Bank of Japan said on Monday - in line with expectations following the 0.1 percent decline in March.



On a yearly basis, producer prices climbed 2.0 percent - again matching estimates following the 2.1 percent gain in the previous month.



Export prices were up 0.5 percent on month and 2.2 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices added 1.2 percent on month and 5.0 percent on year.



Individually, prices were up for petroleum, utilities, electrical machinery and metal products. They were down for chemicals and scrap.



